String of anti-abortion bills proposed in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Doctors performing abortions on girls younger than 18 years old would be required to preserve a sample of the fetal tissue for law enforcement under a bill making its way through the Tennessee Statehouse.

Currently the threshold is 13.

The proposal is the latest abortion related legislation Republican state lawmakers have introduced following newly elected Gov. Bill Lee’s promise to support any bill that would reduce the number of abortions throughout the state.

Most prominently, the governor says he’s supporting a proposal that would ban abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected.

However, other bills are also hoping to restrict access surrounding abortion in Tennessee.

One bill would trigger an abortion ban in the state if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns its landmark 1973 decision that legalized the procedure.