Gas explosion hospitalizes woman and children

CEDAR HILL, Tenn. (AP) – Law enforcement officials say a Robertson County home exploded after a woman attempted to light a water heater.



According to the Robertson County Sheriff’s office, the explosion occurred Friday after 34-year-old Brittany Elliott turned on the gas in her Cedar Hill home and then went to light the water heater.

Elliott told police she does not have a sense of smell, so she was unable to smell a gas leak.

Two children, ages six and four, were upstairs at the time of the explosion. All three were transported to a hospital and are in stable condition.

Officials say they are ruling the explosion as an accident.