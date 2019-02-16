Showers Arrive Tonight, Clear Out By Sunday Afternoon

Weather Update – 11:15 p.m. – Saturday, February 16th

Rain chances will continue to stick around these next several days. Tonight, light rain showers push in ahead of a warm front lifting up from the south. They’ll be mainly light and widespread after midnight with steady rain at times overnight into early Sunday morning. Because of the warm, moist air pushing in lows tonight will remain steady and even slightly warming up, staying around 40°F.

Rain showers will linger into early Sunday afternoon before a cold front moves through later that day. Highs will be around the mid-50s, which is average for this time of year. After the cold front passes the rain will diminish with it, staying dry Sunday night through early Tuesday.

Rain chances are likely almost everyday this up coming week, with another system bringing in heavy periods of rain late Tuesday into Wednesday. By Thursday afternoon we could see rainfall amounts of up to 4″ in that span of time. The rain also seems to linger even into next weekend. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

