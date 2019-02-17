Child hospitalized after hotel pool incident

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) –Police in Tennessee say a 3-year-old boy is hospitalized and in critical condition after being found unconscious in a hotel pool where two other youths have died in the past four years.



Knoxville police say in a Facebook post the boy was found in the pool at the Quality Inn and Suites West Waterpark and transported to a hospital Saturday.

The statement had no details on the incident and police say an investigation is ongoing.

A 4-year-old Georgia boy drowned at the hotel in March 2015, and a 7-year-old boy drowned there in July 2017.