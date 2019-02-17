Monday Will Be Dry And Cool, Heavy Rainfall Later This Week

Weather Update – 11:30 p.m. – Sunday, February 17th

The last half of our Sunday had been mainly dry for most. We’ll see some partial clearing of the clouds overnight as high pressure builds in, keeping us cool but dry. Lows will drop to around freezing tonight. Winds out of the northwest will keep it cooler than average these next couple of days.

Tomorrow we will see a mixture of clouds and sun through the day with light winds out of the north. Highs will mirror what we saw for Sunday through Tuesday, until we see a change in the wind flow. Southerly winds will bring in warmer, but moist conditions from late Tuesday all the way through next weekend. A surface low will develop in the gulf, which will then trek northward. A warm front associated with the low will lift towards the area, allowing for rain to develop ahead of it. Tuesday through Wednesday we could see 1-3″of rain widespread, with the heavier amounts south of the interstate.

When the low moves out Wednesday, a frontal boundary will stay stalled just to our south and continue to bring several rounds of heavy rainfall through the following days. By the end of the week minimum rainfall amounts could range from 5-10.” Flooding and flash flooding will be the major weather impacts for the week, especially in areas still saturated with water and rivers. Some storms are possible Tuesday night but nothing severe is expected. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Corallys

Facebook – facebook.com/corallystv

Email – cortiz@wbbjtv.com