Dr. Melvin G. Wright awarded 2018’s ‘Man of the Year’

JACKSON, Tenn.–The Jackson Exchange Club kept a long lasting tradition going, with this years 73rd ‘Man of the Year’ celebration.

This year’s Man of the Year is awarded to long time dentist, Dr. Melvin G. Wright.

Every man of the year award goes to someone who is involved in the community, organizations, charities, and clubs.

A graduate of Tennessee State University, Dr. Wright served as the president of the Jackson Dental Study Club, member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated, Chairman of the United Way Campaign and Chairman of the Jackson Symphony Association.

“I am just happy, and I just hope that I can maintain myself the rest of the few years that I have here, thank you soo much,” said Dr. Wright.

Sabrina Anderson, Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club said Dr. Wright has a living legacy of serving, and helping others, he has been such a blessing to this community.

Dr. Wright was congratulated by friends, family and members of the Jackson Exchange Club.