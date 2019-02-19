Marda Wallace files petition to run for District 7 city council seat

JACKSON, Tenn.–Another candidate has thrown her hat into the ring for City Council District 7 seat.

Marda Wallace took her petition into the Madison County Election Commission, Tuesday morning.

Wallace went in with a small group of supporters.

She says she’s been watching the issues in her district for years.

“And the best thing that I would like to do is bring people together,” said Wallace.

Election Day for the city of Jackson is May 7.