Marda Wallace files petition to run for District 7 city council seat
JACKSON, Tenn.–Another candidate has thrown her hat into the ring for City Council District 7 seat.
Marda Wallace took her petition into the Madison County Election Commission, Tuesday morning.
Wallace went in with a small group of supporters.
She says she’s been watching the issues in her district for years.
“And the best thing that I would like to do is bring people together,” said Wallace.
Election Day for the city of Jackson is May 7.