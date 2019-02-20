Former Middle TN deputy charged in man’s drowning death

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee authorities say a former sheriff’s deputy has been charged in the death of a man who drowned in the Cumberland River.

News outlets cited a statement from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation that says 47-year-old Keith Holder was indicted on Tuesday in the death of 26-year-old Donovan Crittendon.

The bureau says Crittendon was a passenger in Holder’s personal vehicle when Holder crashed into the river last year. The agency says Holder swam to shore and left the scene. At the time, Holder was a Smith County Sheriff’s deputy, but he no longer works for the agency.

Holder is charged with vehicular homicide, criminally negligent homicide, leaving the scene of an accident, driving under the influence and insurance fraud.

It wasn’t clear whether he has an attorney.