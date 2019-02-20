Local artists recognized for contributions to community

JACKSON, Tenn. — Artists from across the city of Jackson were recognized for their work on Wednesday.

“We recognized the Kakky Tanner Award recipient, which went to Dr. Niles Reddick, and we also recognized the Casey Barber Shop Chorus for being the recipient of the Heart and Soul Award,” said Melinda Reid, executive director for the Jackson Arts Council.

Reid says the award ceremony gives a chance to shine a light on talented artists in the community.

“It’s so important to recognize our art groups and our artists, because their talent is just amazing and it really makes our community unique and something to celebrate,” Reid said.

Tennessee Arts Commission Executive Director Anne Pope says West Tennessee shows strength in different art forms.

“The great thing about Jackson and rural West Tennessee is that it’s so strong in almost every arts medium,” Pope said.

Those strengths continue to bring more people into West Tennessee.

“If you look at the economic impact, just in Jackson, over 106,000 audiences came to see performances, theater, hear music, attend concerts,” Pope said.

Reid says the Jackson Arts Council does offer grants which help to make the arts more accessible.