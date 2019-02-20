Millions of gallons of water pouring out Pickwick Lake Dam

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Due to the recent and continuing rainfall, gallons of water are gushing out by millions from Pickwick Lake Dam into the Tennessee River.

“With the heavy rains and stuff coming in, they’re having to do a whole lot more with the generation and spill,” Tennesse Valley Authority spokesperson Josh Clendenen said.

“It’s something to see, it really is,” said Lisa Ledow, a visitor at the lake.

In fact, dozens of people stopped by Pickwick Lake on Wednesday to see how much water is going through the dam.

“Currently we’re generating and spilling 1.7 million gallons per second through the dam,” Clendenen said.

In the time it took Clendenen to say that, almost twelve million gallons of water spilled into the Tennessee River.

“This is rain from the entire system, so as it comes down up north, it’s coming down through the rivers,” Clendenen said.

“It looks like an ocean, and the waves are very choppy like it could do some damage to you,” Ledow said.

TVA officials do not want anyone approaching the dam during the heavy flooding.

“Be cautious. Be smart. It’s not worth risking your life,” Clendenen said. However, he still invites people to come look at the sight.

“Come down and check it out. There’s a great place to park down here. Come look at the dam. It’s incredible how much water is coming through here,” Clendenen said.

Some areas below the dam are starting to flood, and officials expect it to get worse.

One good byproduct of all the water flowing through the dam is that cheaper electricity is being generated by the TVA to be sold to customers in eight states, including Tennessee.