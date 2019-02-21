4 ex-Pilot Flying J workers get probation in fraud plot

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Four former account representatives from nation’s largest fuel retailer will serve probation for their roles in a plot to cheat trucking companies.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports ex-Pilot Flying J employees Holly Radford, Lexie Holden, Janet Welch and Ashley Judd were sentenced Wednesday. They admitted to skewing the books to cover up the fraud prosecutors say was committed by their male bosses. Nearly 20 former workers were accused in the $56.5 million scheme.

The judge also ordered Radford, Welch and Judd to do community service. He exempted Holden because she works full-time and runs a business.

Prosecutors say the company lured trucking companies with discounts on fuel, then shortchanged them.

The Knoxville-based company is controlled by the family of Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and former Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam.