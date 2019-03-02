Rain Likely Overnight, Frigid Conditions Follow Behind

Weather Update – 11:14 p.m. – Saturday, March 2nd

It’s been mostly dry and overcast for the day. Highs have remained in the low 40s for much of the day and night. Lows will stay around the 40 degree mark overnight as rain moves in late.

Rain will be scattered mostly after midnight before becoming more widespread by early Sunday morning. Temperatures will have not changed but as colder air pushes in, temperatures will actually drop through the day, with temperatures in the mid 30s by noon. As the rain tapers off later in the afternoon and evening, some of the rain could transition into snow and give some areas a dusting of snow, especially areas closer towards the Kentucky/Missouri borders. The arctic air mass helps bring in drier conditions by Sunday evening.

This also means frigid conditions are be expected. By Monday morning we will see temperatures as low as the teens. With northerly winds from 10-15 miles per hour, wind chills are expected to be in the single digits. Fair weather will be followed with that through the mid-week, but highs will struggle to reach the the mid 30s for a couple of days. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

