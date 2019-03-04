Madison Co. Election Commission prepares for upcoming Election Day

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Election Commission finalized key components of the 2019 city of Jackson election Monday afternoon.

“We approved the slate of candidates for the May 7 elections,” Madison County Administrator of Elections Kim Buckley said. “That was more of a formality, but it is required by law.”

During this election, only Jackson residents will be allowed to vote for city mayor as well as the nine City Council seats.

“We do not have non-residential property rights voting like so many cities do,” Buckley said.

Early voting will be April 17 through May 2.

During the meeting, several citizens voiced their concerns about early voting hours.

“There are extenuating circumstances, reasons why some people can’t come during certain hours because of the lack of transportation or the distance they have to travel,” Jackson-Madison County NAACP President Harrell Carter said.

Ultimately, they could not change the election commissioners’ minds.

“They voted to keep the hours same as usual, 9 to 4 on weekdays, and 9 to 12 on Saturdays, with the exception of Good Friday, which falls during that time,” Buckley said.

The Election Commission said their budget is one of the main reasons they cannot extend early voting hours.