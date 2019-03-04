Skullbone Store to close this weekend

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A small store with a big history will soon lock its doors for good.

For 55 years, Ruby Hampton has opened Skullbone Store.

“It’s been good. It’s been hard. The tornado took the top off in ’06, and quickly got it put back on,” Hampton said.

But come Saturday night at 6, she’ll lock the doors for the last time.

“We’ve been taking care of this community for 55 years, and we’re going to have to quit because my husband is sick,” Hampton said.

Ruby’s husband is having back problems, and she says they have to focus on that.

“I’m sad in a way, and in a way I’m not,” Hampton said. “He’s sad because he has to give it up. He loves this store, loves this community and loves people.”

Customers are able to get everything from cleaning supplies and drinks to toys for kids.

But the Skullbone Store isn’t just a place people go to get their groceries. You can also get some lunch, grab a seat and catch up.

“We make sandwiches, and they all come here and eat from around here, and they meet and talk and enjoy each other’s company,” Hampton said.

Customers say it won’t be the same once the store is closed.

“This store, Skullbone, you come in for hospitality,” customer Tina Hoffman said. “Mrs. Ruby and Mr. Landon are Skullbone.”

As for Mrs. Ruby’s plans after Saturday, she says she will still be busy.

“I’ve got plenty to do at home. I may sit down for a week,” she said.

Hampton says they will also have more Skullbone Store t-shirts, hoodies and hats to buy before they close Saturday.