Facebook helps reunite mother and son

JACKSON, Tenn. — Social media helped bring a mother and son together for a reunion more than 50 years in the making.

“This was a picture given to me by my grandmother many, many years ago,” Anthony Jordan said about the picture in his hand.

Ever since, Jordan has been searching for his mother. “I was probably 6 months old. Nobody ever told me much about my mom.”

Then a few weeks ago, Jordan was cleaning out a drawer and ran across the picture again.

“I just decided to post it on Facebook and see what I could find out about her, if I could find anything out about her,” Jordan said.

And it didn’t take long to get answers.

“It took a little over seven hours, and we made contact with somebody that knew her,” Jordan said.

A few days later, he got to talk to his mom.

“I didn’t know what to think. I was a nervous wreck,” Mary McKee, Jordan’s mother, said when they got to talk on the phone for the first time.

And just last week they finally met face to face. “Ain’t no words for that one, I was so happy to see him, I couldn’t turn loose of him,” McKee said.

Jordan says none of this would be possible without Facebook. “It’s something. It’s really something, and we couldn’t have done it without Facebook.”

Jordan also found out he has three brothers who live near his mother in Indiana.

He says he plans to go see her again next month for her birthday.