Funeral services for Baby Boy Kayden Jones, age 31 weeks, will be Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Cerro Gordo Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.

Baby Boy Jones died Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Jackson General Hospital.

For additional information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.