Severe Weather Possible on Saturday

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Friday, March 8th

Light rain, drizzle, and fog continue to spread over West Tennessee today without any thunderstorms so far. A warm front is going to be moving north through West Tennessee tonight bringing in warmer weather and more water to saturate the atmosphere. We have a potential for strong thunderstorms tomorrow within that environment and we may have more than one round of thunderstorms.

TONIGHT

Showers will remain possible in West Tennessee this evening with drizzle and fog through Saturday morning. An isolated thunderstorm cannot be ruled out early on tomorrow but it’s more likely that we’ll have scattered rain and thunderstorms coming through during later parts of the morning and afternoon. Temperatures will end up warming up after midnight with temperatures in the middle and upper 50s by sunrise Saturday morning.

We’re looking at a chance for strong thunderstorms in West Tennessee tomorrow with the first round of wet weather coming through in the morning and early afternoon. This round could produce isolated instances of large hail and damaging winds. A second round may or may not develop along the cold front later in the afternoon and early evening. If there’s enough energy in the atmosphere still left, some thunderstorms within that second round may begin to rotate with a potential for an isolated tornado, especially near the Mississippi River. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, including the hour-by-hour forecast and a look at the potential for severe weather, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com