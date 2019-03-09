Fair and Seasonable Sunday

Weather Update – 10:58 p.m. – Saturday, March 9th

Skies are clear across West Tennessee. The showers and storms ahead of a cold front moved out early this evening, and has been followed by cooler, drier air moving in behind. Lows will be around the mid 40s tonight with winds light and variable. Don’t forget, around 2 a.m. Sunday we will spring forward an hour in time as Daylight Saving Time begins, giving us longer days.

Sunday brings the return of fair weather, with mostly sunny skies to start the day. High clouds do build in later in the afternoon, so that could hinder highs from getting any higher than the low 60s. Variable cloud cover does linger the next several days.

There is a chance for spotty showers likely Tuesday, but another round of rain and storms return by Wednesday afternoon through Thursday. A low pressure system similar to what we saw this Saturday will move across the northern plains and bring a line of showers and storms directly through the area. We will see warmer than average conditions by then with highs in the low 70s by mid-week. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

