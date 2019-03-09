Meet Theodore, our Pet of the Week

Say hello to Theodore! Theodore is a beautiful Boxer mix who was picked up animal control after he and his female friend, Layla, were found abandoned at a house with their six puppies, after their owners moved and left them behind. Everyone has been adopted, except Theo.

Theo was a wonderful daddy to his puppies and gets along well with female dogs. With proper introductions, he gets along with male dogs, and he loves to play with other dogs, toys and his bones.

Theo loves to lay on the couch with his person and thoroughly enjoys getting belly rubs. He is doing great with house breaking and would do great in most any family. He does have some crate anxiety, but other than that, he is a fabulous dog who is ready to find his forever home. He is also in need of a foster, so if you are interested in adopting or fostering Theo, please contact STAT (Saving The Animals Together) at 731-313-7828.