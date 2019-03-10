Will Be Mainly Dry These Next Few Days

Weather Update – 11:03 p.m. – Sunday, March 10th

Clouds are still building in at this time and will be variable the next couple of days. A high pressure system will settle to our north, keeping us mostly dry the next few days. We do have the chance for a stray shower tonight but chances are low. Expect temperatures to drop in the mid 40s once again tonight with light winds out of the northeast.

Tomorrow is another average late winter day but highs won’t be as warm as what we saw for Sunday. Cloud cover will hinder some of that additional warming. Breaks in the clouds are possible at times in the day. Rain chances gradually increase with a spotty shower possible Tuesday afternoon. We will see another cyclonic system develop in the southwest Tuesday into Wednesday. That will trek towards the northern plains, and as it does West Tennessee will be impacted by another round of rain and storms. Rain will be heavy at times and rainfall amounts could range from 1-3 inches, mainly south and along I-40 Wednesday night into early Thursday.

Strong southerly winds will also bring in warmer conditions, with highs in the mid 70s for much of the area. Wind gusts will also exceed 30 mph during that period as well ahead of the frontal system. In terms of severe storm potential it is still low but we will keep everyone update on any changes during these next few days. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

