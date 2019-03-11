Pastor describes moments leading up to church bus wreck

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The pastor involved in a bus crash near Nashville over the weekend speaks to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News.

The bus crashed Saturday night along Interstate 840 south of Nashville while on its way back to Bolivar.

The pastor of Parran’s Chapel Baptist Church in Bolivar was driving 11 others home from a conference in Chattanooga when the accident occurred.

The church was borrowing the bus from their sister church, Dixie Hills Baptist.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the driver lost control and the bus struck a median and flipped on its side.

Pastor Joshua Clark tells us the events leading up to the crash.

“Right as we were starting to slow down, a big gust of wind started pushing us, and rain — lots of rain came,” Clark said. “It caused us to hydroplane as we tried to correct from the wind, and that’s when all the sliding started.”

The pastor said everyone was able to make it out of the bus through the top hatch. No one was seriously injured, though one teen was sent to the hospital for a cut to the head, and several others were reportedly taken to hospitals for evaluation and later released.

The crash remains under investigation.

State Rep. Johnny Shaw released a statement Monday saying he is “thankful and relieved” that there were no serious injuries in the crash.

“I live near that church, so obviously I was quite distressed when I heard about the accident,” Rep. Shaw said in the statement. “I am extremely thankful and relieved that everyone is reportedly doing well and praying for everyone’s complete recovery.”