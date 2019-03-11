Texas Roadhouse officially opens in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A well known restaurant makes its way to the Hub City.

Texas Roadhouse held their ribbon cutting Monday, officially opening for business.

The restaurant, located on Vann Drive, held their soft grand opening this weekend.

Managing partner and owner Aaron Newton says you can call ahead and reserve your seating and shares a few reasons why you should visit.

“You know our ribs are fall-off-the-bone, our steak is really good — legendary food and legendary service,” Newton said.

Business hours are y 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.