Local business awarded at Jackson Chamber’s Annual Celebration

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local businesses were recognized and honored today at the Jackson Chamber’s annual awards ceremony.

“We are very very excited. It was a surprise. I wasn’t expecting to be the winner this year,” said executive director for West Tennessee’s Hearing and Speech Center, Kimberli Moore. West Tennessee Hearing and Speech Center won the award for Non-Profit of the Year.

The Jackson Chamber held their annual celebration honoring businesses, industries and non-profit organizations Thursday at Union University’s Carl Grant Events Center. Moore says they’re honored to be a recognized.

“We are just really grateful to be serving in the community. We serve 14 counties of West Tennessee, and so we are very small. We have eight staff members, so it’s really a privilege,” Moore said.

Plant manager Rebecca White accepted the award for LyondellBasell, recognized as Industry of the Year.

“It feels terrific. I think it’s a wonderful honor, and I really appreciate the chamber for recognizing the plant and the people who work out there,” White said.

White says the real winners are the plant’s employees.

“Really, I think it’s what the people at the plant want, worked for and it’s a tribute to them I would say,” White said.

“It feels great to win, but we are honored to be honored by our community. There are so many great things happening, along with the Jackson Chamber and Jackson-Madison County, and to be included in that is amazing,” said Leaders Credit Union Business Development Manager Karen Freeman.

“It’s really exciting to be here and watch everyone win. It really just shows how close of a community Jackson is and how all these businesses are supporting the community,” said Jill Erling, the Manager of Events for the Jackson Chamber of Commerce.

Other awards included Emerging Business of the Year, Business of the Year with up to 49 employees, 2018 West Tennessee Healthcare Health and Wellness Award and Volunteer of the Year.

2018 Emerging Business of the Year

Complete Dental Care



2018 Business of the Year

(1 – 49 Employees)

Express Employment Professionals

2018 Business of the Year

(50+ Employees)

Leaders Credit Union

2018 Industry of the Year

LyondellBasell Industries



2018 Non-Profit of the Year

West Tennessee Hearing & Speech Center

2018 West Tennessee Healthcare Health & Wellness Award

Jackson Energy Authority

2018 Volunteer of the Year

Danny Wheeler, retired

Jackson Energy Authority