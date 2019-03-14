Local students present essays on student violence to school board

JACKSON, Tenn. — Students spoke at city hall during Thursday’s school board meeting on how a local program has impacted their lives.

The program called “Do the Write Thing” is led by city councilman Ernest Brooks II.

It’s a writing competition for students where they talk about the causes of youth violence, how it affects their lives and solutions to end the violence.

Students presented their essays to school board members and the public.

One male and one female student recently traveled to Washington D.C. as national ambassadors to present their essays.