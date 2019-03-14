New program will pay tuition for UT Martin students with family household income under $50K

MARTIN, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee at Martin will participate in the new UT Promise financial aid program, which will allow students with a family household income under $50,000 to have fees and tuition paid in full.

UT System Interim President Randy Boyd announced the UT Promise program Thursday during his State of the University address in Nashville, according to a news release from UT Martin.

The program will take effect in the fall 2020 semester and serve as a last-dollar scholarship for qualifying Tennessee residents enrolled at the UT campuses in Martin, Chattanooga and Knoxville, the release says.

Both incoming students and eligible current students will be able to receive the additional funding.

Financial aid from the program will become available after all other financial aid is received, including the Hope Scholarship, Pell Grants and other institutional scholarships for which the student may be eligible, according to the release.

Students must qualify for the Hope Scholarship and meet UT Martin’s academic qualifications to receive UT Promise assistance.

You can find more information about the program at the UT Martin website.