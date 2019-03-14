U.S. Air Force band visits Jackson State Community College

JACKSON, Tenn. — One local college played host to some special guests who highlighted their visit with music Thursday.

The United States Air Force Band of Mid-America performed at Jackson State Community College Thursday evening.

The band played a twentieth-century repertoire and marching music. It’s all to promote “Music in Our Schools Month.”

The band consists of more than 60 people in the overall unit.

Organizers for the group say they perform inspirational music and songs that represent the military.

“We love doing this. This is what the main mission for our unit is, reaching it to the public, inspiring and connecting with them, and honoring our veterans and active duty military,” said Staff Sergeant Joe Philpott of the U.S. Air Force.

The band has been performing in different schools around West Tennessee this month.

The next stop for the band is Lewisburg Elementary School in Middle Tennessee.