Recovery resources available for Decatur Co. flood victims

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — Resources are available for those affected by recent flooding in Decatur County.

Beech River Baptist Association Disaster Relief will begin flood recovery operations on or about March 25.

This will include removing contents, drywall or paneling, insulation, flooring, etc. at no labor charge.

They ask those in need to email name of property, owner, name of resident, phone number, address and whether it is a house or trailer to jlrenfroe18@gmail.com. You may also text the information to 731-614-7132.