Fair And Dry Conditions Continue

Weather Update – 10:57 p.m. – Saturday, March 16th

We are continuing our stretch of dry weather through the weekend. Tonight’s temperatures will drop to near freezing, meaning we could see some frost on surfaces by tomorrow morning. Expect it to be calm and mostly clear.

We are lucky to have abundant sunshine for this St. Patrick’s Day! It will be a bit warmer by a few degrees compared to Saturday, with highs near 60°F. It will be breezy at times with winds out of the northwest between 10-15 mph. A weak cold front to our northwest begins to move through Sunday afternoon and evening. It won’t bring any precipitation with it, but we could see highs drop back down in the mid 50s for Monday as slightly cooler air follows behind it.

Rain chances are low much of the week ahead. A trough pushes into the area Wednesday, bringing the chance for rain later that night. It will mostly be light and scattered so not everyone is expected to see rain. After the trough moves out we’ll begin to see a ridge of high pressure build in before the weekend again. That will bring us warmer than average conditions with temperatures nearing 70°F by the end of the week. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Corallys

Facebook – facebook.com/corallystv

Email – cortiz@wbbjtv.com