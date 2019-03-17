A West Tennessee church honors local athletes

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. – It was a day of fun for families coming together at the Family Life Fellowship Church. Everyone dressed up in purple to show their support Haywood County schools.

Sunday was Tomcat Nation Day and the church is recognizing the Haywood High School’s football team.

“We always recognize people in the community that’s been a part of Haywood High school and Haywood counties school system,” said Usher president, LaVonne Williams.

Williams says recognizing people for their hard work is what the church likes to do.

“Recognizing our Haywood County Tomcats and our Haywood County Youth Sports… we hear so much bad stuff going on in the community so we just want to do something positive for our community,” said Williams.

“It feels great that they are taking the time to acknowledge our accomplishments and a good opportunity for us to come together and worship great support here in Haywood County,” said Coach Steve Hookfin.

Students from the football team say they appreciate what thy church is doing for them.

“Its amazing,” said Calen Johnson. “It means that the city has our back and is always supporting us. Our whole community is here not just us, not just players and coaches. It’s the whole community.”

At the end of the event, a trophy was awarded in recognition of the Haywood Sports Youth for an outstanding 2018 season.

“We are a church that reaches out to our community and just do what we have to do to get the proper to God,” said Williams.

The church also invited Latonya Pinkard from a show on Netflix called, ‘Last Chance University’ to be their guest speaker at today’s event.