Families gather for a Cinderella Tea Party

JACKSON, Tenn. – Young girls in the Hub City had a chance to dress up as princesses for a day.

Sunday the Ballet Arts celebrated the Cinderella ballet with a tea party.

Families gathered and got to meet special characters like Cinderella, her step-sisters, fairy godmother and the mice.

The princesses in attendance were able to celebrate with tea, lemonade and food.

“We have grandparents, parents and children and grandchildren that come and this also introduces the little ones to the dance,” said Mary Kaye Woods, chairperson for tea party committee at Ballet Arts.

The funds raised will go to ballet arts to continue hosting local ballets.