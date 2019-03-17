Jackson Escape Rooms go city-wide

JACKSON, Tenn– “We’ve gotten really good at locking people in rooms for fun and we decided we wanted to knock down the walls, and get out in the city,” said Lee Wilson, owner of Jackson Escape Rooms.

Owner Lee Wilson of Jackson Escape Rooms has been locking people in rooms for 4 years now since opening March 16, 2015.

For their 4 year anniversary they wanted to try things differently, with a prohibition city wide escape game.

“The prohibition city wide is what I call the south 40 triangle, so it’s south of I-40, north of Bemis and then right in Jackson,” said Wilson.

Wilson said players will go throughout these different parts of Jackson to play a variety of puzzles and games.

One group who played started their hunt at the Electro Chalybeate Well to play a good ole game of bingo.

“They pulled out bingo balls, and every letter they gave I crossed out, and when we were done, these were the letters they gave, see them gone now, so it said where generals play,” said player Riece Stone.

Each of these games got the players closer to the finish line, which I skipped to the end to see what awaited there.

“And it all comes together here at the speakeasy, which is hub city brewery,” said Wilson.

“A secret knock, knock, knock, knock, pause, knock and then they’ll tell me the password,” said Wilson.

Participating players were awarded with free drinks at the Hub City Brewery when they reached the finish line.

Wilson said the next scavenger hunt experience will be based on the history of Jackson called secret city, for more information click here.