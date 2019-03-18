Ayers Children’s Medical Center celebrates therapy dog’s 400th visit

JACKSON, Tenn. — Ayers Children’s Medical Center celebrates a special therapy dog.

Majik became a registered therapy dog in February 2010, shortly after his second birthday.

Majik also visits other places in Jackson such as Regency Retirement Village.

His owner says he loves to visit Ayers so that the kids there can pet him and see him do tricks.

“It’s really special that he’s having his 400th visit here, because this is actually where he had his first visit,” said Rachel Ryan, child life specialist with Ayers Children’s Medical Center.

Majik has visited over 6,000 people.