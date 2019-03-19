Byrd resigns as head boys basketball coach at Jackson Christian

JACKSON, Tenn. — School administrators from Jackson Christian confirmed today that head boys basketball coach, JD Byrd, has resigned and will not be returning next season.

Byrd helped lead the Eagles to a 19-9 record before getting upset at home in the region tournament last season.

Moving forward, Jackson Christian athletic director Jason Shelton will be in charge of basketball activities during the offseason period and will begin the search for the next head coach of the Eagles.