Committee approves questions for JMCSS superintendent evaluation
JACKSON, Tenn. — Members of the Jackson-Madison County School Board approve questions to evaluate the superintendent.
School board members met Tuesday morning to review the questions.
Back in November, the Superintendent Evaluation Committee began condensing the forms and taking out unnecessary or duplicate questions.
They now plan to bring the revised form to the full school board for approval in April to then use them to evaluate Superintendent Eric Jones in May.