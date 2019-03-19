Community members attend second candidate forum

JACKSON, Tenn.–Community members attend the second night for the future Jackson Mayor and city council members candidate forum.

Tuesday night at the NAACP headquarters in downtown Jackson, Jerome Cepus III, Mitch Hatchett from District 6 were in attendance.

District 7’s Jeff Howell, Kurt Mullen and Robert Spencer also answered the public’s questions.

Russell Allen McKelvey from District 8 and Amber Christiana Gallagher from District 9 were also there.

The mayoral candidates are Jimmy Eldrige, Mark Johnstone and Dr. Jerry Woods.

All candidates agreed to not raise taxes. They also all were in support of a new Pre-k system.