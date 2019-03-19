Freed-Hardeman University names Mr. & Miss FHU

HENDERSON, Tenn. — A local school comes together to recognize the best of their students.

Freed-Hardeman University held their 79th presentation for the finalists of the Mr. and Miss Freed-Hardeman University titles.

Four finalists were honored Tuesday in a chapel ceremony and the winners where announced.

It was an unusual announcement as two young men tied for the Mr. FHU title. Senior Matthew Johnson and senior Marshall Dearing will both hold the title this year.

Junior Bailie White is now this year’s Miss FHU.

Director of Alumni Engagement Chris Ramey says it was a big surprise to the students.

“They certainly don’t think that they’re deserving of the award, which to me makes them all the more deserving,” Ramey said.

All three winners will now be responsible for appearing at public events to represent their school.

