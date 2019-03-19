Jackson Christian hosts career day for students

JACKSON, Tenn. — Students at one north Jackson school got a chance to start their career planning.

Jackson Christian’s Elementary School hosted their second annual career day Tuesday.

Businesses from across the community, including a neonatal nurse, a park ranger and others met with students to start their career planning.

The students were also able to see the inside of an ambulance, see live snakes, and do other interactive activities.

Community members say they are grateful for the chance to meet the students, while the kids are excited to learn about the careers.

“There’s a lot more careers out there than what I thought,” fifth grader Seth Joyner said.

Students learned about what education they would need for each career.