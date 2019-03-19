Jackson mayoral, City Council candidates address public in NAACP Forum

JACKSON, Tenn. — Monday’s NAACP Branch Candidate Forum took place at the NAACP headquarters in downtown Jackson.

One mayoral candidate and 11 City Council candidates sat in front of Jackson community members and explained why they are best suited for the position. They also answered questions from the public.

Kara Reeves lives in midtown Jackson. She attended Monday night’s forum.

“There are some answers that I have liked, but I would like to hear people go a bit further, maybe be a little bit braver in their answers,” Reeves said.

“Just interested in hearing what they have to say about education, particularly higher education,” Reeves said.

Reeves also said she’s looking for certain qualities in each candidate.

“Open and honest of course, who’s involved in the community, who has a past of making changes in our community,” Reeves said.

She and others at the meeting said they hope candidates can work on lowering crime in their communities.

“I am concerned about my district, but I want other districts to thrive also,” Reeves said.

“It’s going to take everybody in this community, not just those running in east Jackson, but everybody to care about promoting that community,” Reeves said.

She said she’s looking forward to the other candidates’ answers in Tuesday’s second half of the forum.