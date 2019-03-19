Local manufacturer announces expansion, will add 25 jobs

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local manufacturing facility broke ground Tuesday on an expansion that will lead to more jobs.

Bobrick Washroom Equipment Inc., located a 100 Bobrick Drive in west Jackson, announced Tuesday that they will invest $6 million in their current facility and expand by 40,000 square feet over the next year.

The investment will lead to the creation of 25 new jobs, according to officials with the company.

Company leaders and Jackson Chamber officials gathered Tuesday afternoon for a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the announcement.

We’ll have more on the announcement this evening on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News at 5 and 6.