Man gives back with free haircuts at RIFA

JACKSON, Tenn. — Since he was 15, Marty Davis has been cutting hair.

“I ended up coming to Jackson and getting licensed as of October of last year,” he said.

But Marty says moving to Jackson wasn’t easy. He was living with relatives when he first got here.

“I came to RIFA to eat, found out they served meals, so I came here to eat. I actually been to the thrift shop up front, had to buy a few things. It got me through,” Davis said.

Davis says giving these free haircuts at RIFA is all because they did so much for him when he first moved here.

And like the mural outside of the kitchen says, he is literally showing love to the person right in front of him.

Willie Weddle was one of the people experiencing Davis’ love. When asked why he got a haircut, Weddle said “My girlfriend told me to get one.”

Davis says he loves coming and serving at places like RIFA.

“Sometimes you have to meet people that some of us might look down upon, but those people have some of the most encouraging words to give to people, I’ve noticed,” Davis said.

And more than anything, a haircut just makes you feel good.

“A haircut will definitely put a smile on people’s face,” Davis said. “I don’t care how you slice or dice it, you look in the mirror, you feel good.”

If you would like to volunteer at RIFA, head to the Seen on 7 section of our website for the link.