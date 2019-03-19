Rising pollen levels mark return of allergy season

JACKSON, Tenn. — The flowers are starting to bloom. For many, that means Spring is just around the corner. But that means allergy season is on its way too. Conditions became favorable for medium pollen levels over the weekend.

“If you do suffer from these pollen allergies, it’s almost impossible for us to get away from those,” said Celeste Scott, horticulture extension agent from the University of Tennessee Extension in Jackson. “Conditions for high pollen count would be warmer temperatures, of course. So if we have a cold snap, that can slow pollen production and the initiation of those plants to produce it.”

But don’t blame all the beautiful blooms you see. Just because you see a plant blooming or budding, it doesn’t necessarily mean that’s the cause of your allergies. Scott says the most common type of plant that causes allergies this time of year tends to be maple trees.

“Maple trees are one of the first trees to break dormancy, and they bloom very early in the spring,” Scott said.

Different types of plants bloom at different times of year, and that could cause allergies to flare up during different seasons.

“So this will be our late winter, early spring grouping, and of course those plants will change as we move onto the seasons,” Scott said.

Medical experts say that if you’re already starting to deal with allergies, make sure you take the proper medicine right away, and don’t wait until it gets any worse.

But treating those allergies doesn’t always mean taking medicine.

“You may want to wear a mask,” said Jared Davis, physician assistant at The Jackson Clinic. “You definitely want to wash your hands, and especially you may want to use like a saline nasal spray. Like with any medication, you really want to check with your physician or health care provider before starting that medicine.”

Pollen levels are forecast to be high by the end of the week. To know more about the pollen forecasts, visit the Seen on 7 section of our website.