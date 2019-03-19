Committee plans to finish new southern bypass and Bemis Park soon

JACKSON, Tenn–

Members of the Bemis Historical Society listened to updates on local projects given by Stan Pilant from the Jackson Planning Committee.

Pilant informed the members on plans to get the new southern bypass up and going.

“We finished our environmental phase which is leaving no significant impact which means we can proceed. Now, we are just waiting on that notice to proceed from TDOT. Once we get that, we can begin the design work,” said Pilant.

Pilant said the design could take up to a couple years to be put into effect.

Joel Jackson, Chairman of the Bemis Historical Society, said members are pleased with the upcoming South bypass.

“We really like the bypass. It’s coming right by our cemetery. We think it will be an improvement to South Jackson,” said Jackson. “It won’t affect anything. No businesses will have to be shut down.”

“The Southern bypass will be a facility that will give them some relief from traffic and also give them another good route out of South Jackson and Bemis. It will also get to other points and so they are really interested in what this will do,” said Pilant.

Pilant also discussed recent rainy weather halting the completion of the Bemis Mill Memorial Park.

“Once we get all that out of the way, we can get it done fairly quickly,” said Pilant.

Pilant said if weather permits, workers will continue with construction. The park could be finished in 60 days.