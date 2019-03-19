Group spreads awareness of human trafficking in Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn–

Tuesday night, West Tennesseans learned more about human trafficking internationally and locally.

Leaders of S.W.A.G, Sisters With Aspiring Goals hope to spread awareness of human trafficking within Tennessee.

Organizers invited speakers from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office to warn teenagers of the dangers of social media and cell phones.

President of S.W.A.G, Ella Watkins said not many parents in the area know human trafficking as an issue in Tennessee.

“Its very important that they having their kids with cellphones and the websites and being monitored and it is happening right here in Jackson, Tennessee,” said Watkins.

Tables were set up at the event for parents and children to learn more information about human trafficking.