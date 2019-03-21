Daughters of the American Revolution recognize high school students

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local non-profit is recognizing high school students.

The Daughters of the American Revolution celebrated good citizen award winners at the DAR Patriotic Tea at the Memorial Hall of First Presbyterian Church.

Students from several local high schools competed for “Best Essay.” Six students from local high schools were selected as the winners.

Members with the organization explained their mission.

“Education, patriotism, history. We just want everyone to remember the history of the United States,” chapter treasurer Marianna Lewis said.

Members says one main winner was selected from Madison Academic High School.