Amateur boxing ‘Fight Night’ donates proceeds to local children

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local boxers threw gloves for a good cause.

It was all for the Golden Gloves Boxing Second Annual Hub City Fight Night.

Boxers from Rayford Collins Gym’s “Team Ingram Jackson Boxing Club” participated in the event. Ages 7-20 fought in six fights total.

80 families and friends showed up for the event.

All proceeds go to at risk children at a local halfway house.

“Amateur boxing is a great community outreach. It does so much for these young people and for their development in life, and it’s not all that they do in the ring that they can carry on for years to come,” said coach Cody Gobbell.

Fight Night continues tomorrow at 5 p.m. at the National Guard Armory on Highway 70. Tickets are $15 at the door.