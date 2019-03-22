Habitat for Humanity breaks ground for new Jackson home

JACKSON, Tenn. — One organization is bringing more homes to Jacksonians.

Friday was the 103rd groundbreaking ceremony for Habitat for Humanity.

It was a way for city officials, the homeowners family, along with the organizations sponsors, and board members to come together to celebrate the building of a new home.

Members with the organization say they will start building the home next week.

Jasmine smith says she is excited for her new house.

“It is just a wonderful feeling to know that my daughter is going to be able to raised in a home that is ours and that we are able to just… it’s just… unexplainable,” said future homeowner Jasmine Smith.

Members with Habitat for Humanity say they have been providing homes for people since 1982.