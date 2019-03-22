Local teacher receives $10,000 scholarship for master’s degree

JACKSON, Tenn. — Thelma Barker Elementary teacher Emily Stutts is working to finish her masters degree in educational leadership.

Friday morning, the third grade teacher’s friends and family met her with a big surprise.

“I was told about two weeks ago that I’d receive an answer back on my scholarship opportunities and had not actually heard anything. I emailed the college Monday and they said I’d know within the week. What a way to know!” Stutts said.

She received a $10,000 scholarship to help her get that degree through Western Governors University Tennessee.

“This will pay for almost everything for my masters degree. This is the biggest blessing and a complete and total surprise. I’m very excited!” Stutts said.

“When you have someone who really had already thought through ‘OK I’m really gonna go back to school, making the commitment, I’m gonna scrimp and save and do what I can’ and you can come in and tell them we’re gonna pay for most of your degree right here! That’s the best news anyone can get,” said Kimberly Estep, chancellor of Western Governors University.

Stutts was one of 10 recipients for the $10,000 scholarship from WGU.

As for her plans on what to do with that degree once she finishes school, Stutts has an eye on the horizon.

“I’m super excited about furthering my career and future career opportunities. I would love to someday be an administrator in our district of Jackson Madison county!” Stutts said.