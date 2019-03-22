Mission of Mercy event offers free dental, medical services to low-income families

JACKSON, Tenn. – One group is offering free services to Jackson families in need.

Hundreds of people showed up to get their dental screenings, along with other medical services at Oman Arena Friday. Members with the Spring Into Health say they want to give a helping hand.

“For extractions, composite fillings, dentures are some of the things people can expect when they come to the Mission of Mercy event,” said Sabrina Blue, CEO with Helping Hands of West Tennessee.

The two-day event also provides hearing screenings, blood work, and x-rays for lower income families and children. The non-profit Helping Hands of West Tennessee helps put this on.

Blue says this is a first event of its kind.

“By ten o’clock we had close to 400 people who had been through our Mission of Mercy event, which is phenomenal. These hygienists have been working very hard to help the people in need, and so they are just meeting the people where they are at and providing the resources they need,” Blue said.

Families say they are very grateful for these services.

“That’s what they can expect by coming here. Great customer service at the same time, so we are ready and willing to help and you can just see the enthusiasm when you look around that floor,” Blue said.

Mission of Mercy Spring into Health starts at 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturday at the Oman Arena.