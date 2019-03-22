Ramer Elementary teacher under investigation, accused of sending nude photo to minors

MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. – A local teacher is under investigation for allegedly sending an obscene photo to minors.

McNairy County Sheriff Guy Buck says the female elementary school teacher who sent the nude photo is under investigation.

“There was obscene material that was distributed to at least six minors and to an unknown number of adults,” Buck said.

The sheriff says the teacher allegedly sent the photo on the messaging app Snapchat.

According to the Director of Schools for McNairy County, Greg Martin, the school reported the allegation to the sheriff’s office when they were informed of it.

Sheriff Buck says that investigators have yet to speak with the teacher about the allegations.

“We don’t believe she was here when this happened, of course the recipients were here – we don’t believe she’s been in the area for at least a couple of days,” Buck said.

Buck added that the teacher could be facing serious charges. He also said they are working with the district attorney’s office and the school system in this investigation.

“There is a crime of distributing the obscene materials to a minor, and there’s the possible crime of solicitation of a minor, one of them being a misdemeanor, the other being a felony,” Buck said.

Martin says the teacher has been suspended without pay.