Suspect arrested after apparent fatal stabbing in Benton Co.

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — An arrest has been made following the apparent stabbing of a man in Benton County Friday morning.

According to a news release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, at the request of 24th District Attorney General Matt Stowe, TBI Special Agents joined the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Garren D. Crafton Friday morning.

Officers with the Big Sandy Police Department and Benton County Sheriff’s Office found the man’s body outside of his home on Kay Street.

The release says during the course of the investigation, agents and investigators developed information leading them to Jack Anthony Herron of the town of Henry.

Friday afternoon, authorities arrested and charged Herron with one count of second-degree murder.

Herron was booked into the Benton County Jail on a $500,000 bond.